Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 79.9%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BURBY opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Burberry Group has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.49.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

