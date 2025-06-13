Short Interest in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Decreases By 94.1%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.

