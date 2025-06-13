Short Interest in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Decreases By 94.1%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.