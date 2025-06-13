Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Expands By 600.0%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of East Asia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

