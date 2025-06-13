Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 165.6%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $71.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60.

UCB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.4838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

