Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Drops By 75.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
United Health Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UEEC opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -1.36. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About United Health Products
United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.