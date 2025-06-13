Short Interest in Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Rises By 800.0%

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Vår Energi AS Stock Performance
VARRY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Vår Energi AS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.
About Vår Energi AS
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vår Energi AS
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.