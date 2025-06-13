Short Interest in Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Rises By 800.0%

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

VARRY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Vår Energi AS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

