Short Interest in Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Expands By 157.0%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Victoria Stock Performance
Shares of VCCTF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
About Victoria
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.