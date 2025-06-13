Short Interest in Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Expands By 157.0%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of VCCTF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

