Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Drops By 78.2%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $7.77 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

