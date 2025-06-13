Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.