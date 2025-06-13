Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
