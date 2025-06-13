Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $89.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

