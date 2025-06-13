Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

