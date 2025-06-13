Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $389,000 in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDIV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of WDIV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $71.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.