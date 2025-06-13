SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $160.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.