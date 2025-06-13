Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.85 ($42.85) and traded as high as €48.34 ($56.21). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €48.01 ($55.83), with a volume of 1,773,710 shares changing hands.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.85.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
