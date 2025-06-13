SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 73.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,076. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

