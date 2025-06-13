Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as high as $8.41. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Software Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.