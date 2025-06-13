SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2,232.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

