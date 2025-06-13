SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $178.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.