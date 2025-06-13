St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.28 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,112.50 ($15.15). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($15.00), with a volume of 760,025 shares traded.
St. James’s Place Stock Down 2.0%
The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,004.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 976.28.
About St. James’s Place
We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.