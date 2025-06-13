St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.28 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,112.50 ($15.15). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($15.00), with a volume of 760,025 shares traded.

St. James’s Place Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,004.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 976.28.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

