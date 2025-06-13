Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$120.76 and traded as high as C$147.57. Stantec shares last traded at C$146.86, with a volume of 211,017 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on STN. Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$141.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a market cap of C$16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In other Stantec news, Director Clayton Bock bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$139.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,392.88. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

