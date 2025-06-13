SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as low as C$7.98. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 55,603 shares traded.

SunOpta Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.31 million, a P/E ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company’s operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages.

