Talbot Financial LLC Sells 3,448 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Talbot Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

