Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

