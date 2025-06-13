Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 222.0% in May

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 222.0% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODY stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.56.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.