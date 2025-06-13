Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 222.0% in May

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 222.0% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
TWODY stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.56.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
