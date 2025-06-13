TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.09 and traded as high as C$22.13. TELUS shares last traded at C$22.11, with a volume of 3,216,005 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank set a C$23.50 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.04.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on T

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.09. The company has a market cap of C$33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.