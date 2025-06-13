Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

