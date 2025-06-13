Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,278,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after acquiring an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,097.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,260.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,298.13. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $724.75 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

