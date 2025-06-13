Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

TXT stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Textron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Textron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after purchasing an additional 302,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

