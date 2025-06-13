The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,893.62 ($53.01) and traded as high as GBX 4,336 ($59.03). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,324 ($58.87), with a volume of 333,131 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,069.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,893.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins bought 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,543 ($48.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,988.16 ($680,719.07). Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

