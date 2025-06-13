The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

