The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Campbell’s by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Campbell’s by 1,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Campbell’s by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter worth about $50,908,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,468,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Campbell’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $33.32 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.