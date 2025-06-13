The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,579,000 after buying an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

SCHW stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.