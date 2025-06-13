The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

