The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $265.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

