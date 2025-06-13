The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE WMB opened at $60.09 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

