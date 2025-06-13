Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 80.1% in May

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the May 15th total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.3 days.

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

