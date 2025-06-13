Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 80.1% in May

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the May 15th total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.3 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.