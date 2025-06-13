Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 83.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TOL opened at $110.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.