Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

