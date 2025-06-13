Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in May

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $20.88 on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Get Toyota Tsusho alerts:

About Toyota Tsusho

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.