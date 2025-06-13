TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy Rating

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAC. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

TAC stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.74. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $4,185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

