Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 184,842.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 571,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 166,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.20 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE:ASM opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $538.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

