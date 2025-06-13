Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 206,746 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,746 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 946,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.