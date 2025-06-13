Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 23,125 Shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alarum Technologies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ALAR opened at $11.15 on Friday. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarum Technologies ( NASDAQ:ALAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAR

Alarum Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.