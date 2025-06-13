Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 5,092 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allbirds by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $1.12. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.43% and a negative return on equity of 65.30%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,928.80. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

