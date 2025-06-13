Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $110,000 Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,471 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 11,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 302,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Dingdong (Cayman) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

