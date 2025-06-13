Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.