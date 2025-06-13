UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires New Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 45,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $271,218.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,324.60. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price target on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Latham Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.69. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

