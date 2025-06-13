UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alector by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alector by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 407,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 145,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

ALEC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

