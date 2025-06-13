UBS Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $225.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Oracle stock opened at $199.67 on Thursday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,095,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

