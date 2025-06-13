UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $369.00 to $413.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWR. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.65.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $358.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $17,043,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

